Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans are facing daily power cuts, but regional leaders attending the SADC summit in Harare next month will be shielded from these blackouts. The government has instructed power utility ZESA to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the event venues. Additionally, roads to be used by VIPs have been refurbished and lined with palm trees to hide the country's widespread potholes.

A memorandum from energy secretary Gloria Magombo to ZESA CEO Sydney Gata lists the events and venues requiring continuous power during the summit, emphasizing the need for uninterrupted electricity.

Former Mt Pleasant MP Fadzai Mahere criticized the directive, stating that it highlights the ruling elite's self-interest. Mahere pointed out that while citizens endure 20-hour load-shedding daily, the government has not resolved the power crisis but seeks special treatment during the summit.

Zimbabwe's power issues stem from reduced generation at Kariba Dam due to low water levels and frequent breakdowns at ageing coal-powered plants. On Tuesday, the country generated 1,234 MW of electricity, falling short of the 1,800 MW peak demand, affecting both households and industries.

The SADC summit events began with the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week from July 28 to August 2. Further meetings include the senior officials and finance committee from August 8 to 11, the SADC council of ministers from August 13 to 14, and a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe on August 15. The main summit, where Zimbabwe will assume the SADC presidency from Angola, will be held on August 17.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Shedding, #Power, #Zesa

Comments


Must Read

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

40 mins ago | 71 Views

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

44 mins ago | 51 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

3 hrs ago | 750 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

9 hrs ago | 1861 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Swapo praises Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

78 CCC activists' lawyers frustrate trial commencement

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Robbers appear in court

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

19 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

19 hrs ago | 926 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

19 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

19 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

22 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

23 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu-PF top official dupes land seeker of US$4 million

23 hrs ago | 970 Views

Ex-Zambian Vice President visits Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Uganda Airlines to fly Zimbabwe route

30 Jul 2024 at 12:44hrs | 568 Views

Drunken rage turns deadly: Plumtree man kills neighbor's boyfriend with golf club

30 Jul 2024 at 12:24hrs | 924 Views

Man dies in fight over girlfriend

30 Jul 2024 at 12:14hrs | 862 Views

Man fatally bludgeons friend over US$5

30 Jul 2024 at 12:14hrs | 402 Views

Zimbabwe announces 'unknown' German as Warriors head coach

30 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 823 Views

Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit requirement in SA kicks in

30 Jul 2024 at 11:16hrs | 2151 Views

Rugby Africa Cup Champions receive heroes welcome in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 10:41hrs | 809 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach High Court for bail

30 Jul 2024 at 10:36hrs | 498 Views

Robbers found with 1 000 bullets

30 Jul 2024 at 10:34hrs | 875 Views

Zuma, ANC of Ramaphosa fight far from over, says analyst

30 Jul 2024 at 10:25hrs | 596 Views

'Mnangagwa's third term will lead to internal rebellion'

30 Jul 2024 at 07:45hrs | 2519 Views

Tiffany Haddish defends Zimbabwe video after backlash

30 Jul 2024 at 07:44hrs | 536 Views

Zimbabwe rendition saga ends with a suspended sentence 14 years on

30 Jul 2024 at 07:43hrs | 448 Views

Love Island crowns Zimbabwe's Mimii winner in grand final

30 Jul 2024 at 07:42hrs | 334 Views

Armed robber gunned down in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 07:42hrs | 932 Views

Outrage over Zanu-PF's Matopos rituals

30 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 969 Views

Plumtree Town Council plans to demolish vending structures

30 Jul 2024 at 07:40hrs | 147 Views