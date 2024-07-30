SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

News / National

Zimbabweans are facing daily power cuts, but regional leaders attending the SADC summit in Harare next month will be shielded from these blackouts. The government has instructed power utility ZESA to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the event venues. Additionally, roads to be used by VIPs have been refurbished and lined with palm trees to hide the country's widespread potholes.A memorandum from energy secretary Gloria Magombo to ZESA CEO Sydney Gata lists the events and venues requiring continuous power during the summit, emphasizing the need for uninterrupted electricity.Former Mt Pleasant MP Fadzai Mahere criticized the directive, stating that it highlights the ruling elite's self-interest. Mahere pointed out that while citizens endure 20-hour load-shedding daily, the government has not resolved the power crisis but seeks special treatment during the summit.Zimbabwe's power issues stem from reduced generation at Kariba Dam due to low water levels and frequent breakdowns at ageing coal-powered plants. On Tuesday, the country generated 1,234 MW of electricity, falling short of the 1,800 MW peak demand, affecting both households and industries.The SADC summit events began with the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week from July 28 to August 2. Further meetings include the senior officials and finance committee from August 8 to 11, the SADC council of ministers from August 13 to 14, and a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe on August 15. The main summit, where Zimbabwe will assume the SADC presidency from Angola, will be held on August 17.