Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

by Simbarashe Sithole
39 secs ago | Views
There was drama at Kandeya village in Mount Darwin where an artisanal miner was caught raping a mental patient.

To make matters worse the victim has hearing and speech problems.

James Museredza (38) was unlucky after he was caught raping a mental patient by an angry mob.

The matter came to light at Bindura regional magistrate where he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars by regional magistrate Elisha Singano.

The court heard that on February 16 Museredza met the victim at a borehole and pledged to assist her by carrying her buckets.

After fetching water he carried the buckets while going through a bushy area.

Museredza pinned the victim down and started raping her.

Fortunately, he was seen dragging the victim by a minor boy who went back to the borehole and summoned villagers.

The villagers came running and caught Museredza raping the victim.

They effected citizen arrest on him and surrendered him to the police.

Source - Byo24News

