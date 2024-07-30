News / National
Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot
Residents of Beatrice have raised concern over accidents occurring at Beatrice Lodge turn-off where a number of people have lost their lives so far.
According to witnesses yesterday a car went up in flames and was reduced to a shell.
The incident comes a week after one person was fatally knocked down by a haulage truck and died on the spot.
The same spot which is 52 kilometer peg claimed 16 lives when a Mercedes Benz Sprinter had a head-on collision with a haulage truck and the accident was declared a national disaster by the Government.
"The spot has become a black spot may responsible authorities look into the matter if it's spiritual it has be delt with because we are now losing lives constantly," Evans Matola said.
