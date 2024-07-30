Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

by Simbarashe Sithole in Beatrice
3 mins ago | Views
Residents of Beatrice have raised concern over accidents occurring at Beatrice Lodge turn-off where a number of people have lost their lives so far.

According to witnesses yesterday a car went up in flames and was reduced to a shell.

The incident comes a week after one person was fatally knocked down by a haulage truck and died on the spot.

The same spot which is 52 kilometer peg claimed 16 lives when a Mercedes Benz Sprinter had a head-on collision with a haulage truck and the accident was declared a national disaster by the Government.

"The spot has become a black spot may responsible authorities look into the matter if it's spiritual it has be delt with because we are now losing lives constantly," Evans Matola said.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

7 mins ago | 6 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

8 hrs ago | 1759 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Swapo praises Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

78 CCC activists' lawyers frustrate trial commencement

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Robbers appear in court

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

18 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

19 hrs ago | 919 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

19 hrs ago | 489 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

21 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

21 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zanu-PF top official dupes land seeker of US$4 million

22 hrs ago | 962 Views

Ex-Zambian Vice President visits Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Uganda Airlines to fly Zimbabwe route

30 Jul 2024 at 12:44hrs | 549 Views

Drunken rage turns deadly: Plumtree man kills neighbor's boyfriend with golf club

30 Jul 2024 at 12:24hrs | 923 Views

Man dies in fight over girlfriend

30 Jul 2024 at 12:14hrs | 857 Views

Man fatally bludgeons friend over US$5

30 Jul 2024 at 12:14hrs | 400 Views

Zimbabwe announces 'unknown' German as Warriors head coach

30 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 815 Views

Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit requirement in SA kicks in

30 Jul 2024 at 11:16hrs | 2125 Views

Rugby Africa Cup Champions receive heroes welcome in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 10:41hrs | 789 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach High Court for bail

30 Jul 2024 at 10:36hrs | 494 Views

Robbers found with 1 000 bullets

30 Jul 2024 at 10:34hrs | 870 Views

Zuma, ANC of Ramaphosa fight far from over, says analyst

30 Jul 2024 at 10:25hrs | 593 Views

'Mnangagwa's third term will lead to internal rebellion'

30 Jul 2024 at 07:45hrs | 2498 Views

Tiffany Haddish defends Zimbabwe video after backlash

30 Jul 2024 at 07:44hrs | 536 Views

Zimbabwe rendition saga ends with a suspended sentence 14 years on

30 Jul 2024 at 07:43hrs | 448 Views

Love Island crowns Zimbabwe's Mimii winner in grand final

30 Jul 2024 at 07:42hrs | 334 Views

Armed robber gunned down in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 07:42hrs | 926 Views

Outrage over Zanu-PF's Matopos rituals

30 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 968 Views

Plumtree Town Council plans to demolish vending structures

30 Jul 2024 at 07:40hrs | 146 Views