Man kills father chops off his manhood

by Simbarashe Sithole

Villagers of Nyagupe, in Mudzi were shell-shocked when a 24-year-old man fatally struck his father with a stone before cutting off his manhood on Monday.Takudzwa Bonga was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts today where he was not asked to plead to the charge and he was remanded in custody to August 14.The state led by Chipo Munemero alleged on July 29 around 03:00 the accused killed his father Killion Bonga by striking with a stone on the head several times.After the murder he inserted his father's walking stick in his anus and removed his private parts.After committing the gruesome murder the suspect went next door and invited the neighbor to witness the case.