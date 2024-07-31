Cholera outbreak now over in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Childcare in Zimbabwe has officially declared the cholera outbreak over.During a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere announced that no cholera cases have been reported in the country for the past 30 days."The Ministry of Health and Child Care is pleased to inform the nation that we have now gone 30 days without a single case of cholera in all our 63 districts, with the last case recorded on 30 June 2024 in Beitbridge," he stated."Therefore, we are officially declaring that the cholera outbreak, which began in February 2023, has ended."