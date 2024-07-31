Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa now knows uqethu, reappoints Simelisizwe Sibanda

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has re-appointed Bubi constituency legislator Simelisizwe Sibanda as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development after pardoning him.

Sibanda was previously dismissed for performing tasks that should have been handled by officials in the primary education ministry, specifically to protect the constitutional and human rights of children to be taught in their mother tongue across the country. As an MP for Bubi, Sibanda took it upon himself to remove an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher who could not speak the local language from his constituency.

The re-appointment, announced in a statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Martin Rushwaya today, is effective immediately.

"Following representations, profuse apologies, and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanors in the future, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has decided to pardon Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda," the statement read.

"Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has, in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda, M.P., as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development."

The deputy minister was dismissed from the same position on July 1 this year.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

16 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Court orders Zimra to return seized truck & reimburse sold cargo

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe gets IOM backing to engage nationals abroad

24 mins ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga family spearheads rebirth of Ntunte Primary

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Police in Zimbabwe arrest more money-changers

27 mins ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition working with foreign elements to incite civil strife'

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Cholera outbreak now over in Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 4 Views

Fresh fruits can be dried and get served at much time later

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Judiciary Independence under spotlight: A case of Alessandro Marconati

13 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabweans don't need to be paid by the US to reject oppression, Mr. Mnangagwa!

16 hrs ago | 656 Views

Suspected Stocktheives apply to be acquitted

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Man kills father chops off his manhood

17 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

18 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

21 hrs ago | 1781 Views

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

21 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

22 hrs ago | 1046 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

23 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

23 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

23 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

23 hrs ago | 608 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

23 hrs ago | 294 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

31 Jul 2024 at 09:11hrs | 68 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

31 Jul 2024 at 07:11hrs | 3185 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:09hrs | 1151 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:08hrs | 463 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

31 Jul 2024 at 07:07hrs | 398 Views

Swapo praises Zanu-PF

31 Jul 2024 at 07:06hrs | 246 Views

Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

31 Jul 2024 at 07:04hrs | 344 Views

Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

31 Jul 2024 at 07:03hrs | 431 Views

Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

31 Jul 2024 at 07:00hrs | 452 Views

78 CCC activists' lawyers frustrate trial commencement

31 Jul 2024 at 07:00hrs | 391 Views

Robbers appear in court

31 Jul 2024 at 06:56hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

30 Jul 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1546 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

30 Jul 2024 at 20:42hrs | 1012 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

30 Jul 2024 at 20:39hrs | 567 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

30 Jul 2024 at 20:36hrs | 232 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

30 Jul 2024 at 17:49hrs | 1930 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

30 Jul 2024 at 17:45hrs | 858 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 17:42hrs | 1821 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

30 Jul 2024 at 17:16hrs | 875 Views