Mnangagwa now knows uqethu, reappoints Simelisizwe Sibanda

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has re-appointed Bubi constituency legislator Simelisizwe Sibanda as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development after pardoning him.Sibanda was previously dismissed for performing tasks that should have been handled by officials in the primary education ministry, specifically to protect the constitutional and human rights of children to be taught in their mother tongue across the country. As an MP for Bubi, Sibanda took it upon himself to remove an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher who could not speak the local language from his constituency.The re-appointment, announced in a statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Martin Rushwaya today, is effective immediately."Following representations, profuse apologies, and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanors in the future, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has decided to pardon Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda," the statement read."Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has, in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda, M.P., as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development."The deputy minister was dismissed from the same position on July 1 this year.