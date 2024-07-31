Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe opposition working with foreign elements to incite civil strife'

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF is aware of extraterritorial activities by some opposition figures who are collaborating with external forces to incite civil strife during the SADC Summit, the ruling party's Secretary General, Obert Mpofu, has said.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, Mpofu assured visitors and party members that they should not be concerned about these machinations, as the police are on high alert.

"We are aware of Western machinations; they also know that Zimbabwe is well-informed in terms of security. We are aware of what is happening in the region and with our neighbors. Some misguided mobilization is being conducted by renegade elements in our neighboring countries. This is being done by Zimbabweans who want to involve our neighbors in their nefarious activities," Mpofu stated.

This statement comes at a time when some Western-aligned organizations have been clandestinely channeling thousands of dollars towards opposition elements to spearhead anti-government demonstrations in a desperate bid to undermine the SADC Summit, which Zimbabwe is hosting this month.

"We are aware and kept updated on their activities. They are trying to use all sorts of strategies, including involving our neighbors, to create havoc in Zimbabwe. They should be warned that we are not a country that is asleep; we are alert and know what is happening. We know the culprits; the opposition is seeking assistance from some Zimbabweans based in neighboring countries. They are approaching some organizations and political parties for assistance to cause havoc in Zimbabwe," Mpofu said.

He added that those who want to cause mayhem in the country should never forget that ZANU-PF is a liberation movement and cannot be distracted by renegades.

"We dealt with them during the war, and we are ready to deal with them now," said Mpofu.

He highlighted that the successful hosting of the SADC Industrialisation Week is a testament to Zimbabwe's capacity to host regional events and its organizational strength against all forms of negative propaganda.

"This shows that we are a functioning ruling party and government. Now the world is focusing on Zimbabwe because of who we are, what we have, and our principles of service in terms of development. According to our detractors, we were supposed to have collapsed six months after the imposition of sanctions. Yet, we are now over 20 years under sanctions and are one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. If you look at our economic growth, we are among the best in the region," Mpofu said.

Regarding his visit to China for the 7th China-Africa People's Forum and Young Leaders Forum, Mpofu said it underscored the deepening strategic partnership between Zimbabwe and China.

"It highlights our commitment to strengthening historical, economic, and political ties with a shared future," he said.



Source - The Herald
