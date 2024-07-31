Latest News Editor's Choice


Police in Zimbabwe arrest more money-changers

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The police and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Financial Intelligence Unit have arrested 10 more illegal currency traders in a renewed crackdown. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the operation would continue and urged the public to engage in lawful transactions.

"We are aware of supermarkets, pharmacies, and small businesses using exorbitant rates. Action will be taken against those involved in such activities or using social media for illegal currency trading," said Comm Nyathi.

The public is encouraged to report illegal money changers to the National Complaints Desk at (024) 2703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.

By May, authorities had arrested 224 illegal money changers in the first phase of the operation, and the Financial Intelligence Unit had frozen 90 bank accounts and imposed civil penalties on over 40 violators of the Exchange Control Act. Some of those arrested in April are still awaiting bail.

Source - The Herald
