Chiwenga family spearheads rebirth of Ntunte Primary

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
NTUNTE Primary School in Ward 6, Insiza District, has undergone a significant transformation with the establishment of a new computer laboratory and the refurbishment of its previously dilapidated infrastructure. This development marks a major milestone in improving the learning environment and educational resources for rural learners.

The school, previously in disrepair, now features a state-of-the-art computer laboratory, renovated classrooms, and a new staff cottage, addressing critical accommodation challenges for teachers. The computer lab, a first since the school's establishment in 1935, was converted from an existing classroom and equipped with 20 computers provided by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, played a pivotal role in the project, contributing 10 additional desktops to be delivered soon. The lab is equipped to conduct mock tests, which will enhance learner performance.

The infrastructure refurbishment included repainting, patching floors, and replacing dilapidated roofing, creating a safer and more conducive learning environment. Ms. Maglina Moyo, chairperson of the Ntunte Primary School Development Committee, expressed gratitude for the timely intervention that made the school safer and more appealing for teachers. Ward Six Councillor Casper Moyo noted the positive impact on students, highlighting that the new resources will allow rural learners to compete with their urban counterparts.

Parents and the community expressed appreciation for the Chiwenga family's support, recognizing the positive impact on children's education and future opportunities. At the commissioning ceremony, Col Baloyi-Chiwenga emphasized the importance of community contributions and ICT in education, urging former learners to support the school's continued development. She noted that promoting ICT in rural areas will help bridge the gap between rural and urban schools and that significant progress can be made with collective effort, even with limited resources.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Ntunte, #Schol, #Primary

