Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court orders Zimra to return seized truck & reimburse sold cargo

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The High Court has ordered the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to release a truck it had impounded, which was allegedly used to import an undeclared chemical. The truck and its cargo belonged to Silverline Chemicals (Pvt) Limited. The case centered on whether Zimra had reasonable grounds to seize the truck and chemical cargo.

Justice Sunsley Zisengwe of the Masvingo High Court noted conflicting test results of the chemical: one test by NOIC indicated it was diesel, while another by Zera indicated it was paraffin. This discrepancy supported Silverline's claim that the chemical was methanol. Justice Zisengwe criticized Zimra for not explaining the conflicting results and for not granting a retest or giving Silverline the benefit of the doubt. He emphasized that Zimra, as an administrative body, must act fairly and impartially.

The court found Zimra's actions, including the determination to dispose of the chemical cargo before testing, unjustified. Justice Zisengwe ordered Zimra to release the truck and repay any costs, fines, or storage fees incurred by Silverline.

Court documents revealed that Silverline had imported a hydrocarbon chemical through the Beitbridge Border Post, declaring it as methanol. After clearance, the truck was stopped by police in Bubi and escorted back to Beitbridge, where Zimra seized it, suspecting fake documents had been used. Despite Silverline’s protests and a subsequent urgent chamber application, Zimra disposed of the chemical cargo, leading to the High Court case. Zimra’s regional manager, Lonto Ndlovu, maintained that Silverline had deceived Zimra, justifying the seizure. However, the court ruled in favor of Silverline, citing lack of proper grounds for Zimra's actions.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zimra, #Court, #Order

Comments


Must Read

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

26 mins ago | 6 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

30 mins ago | 18 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

31 mins ago | 53 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

32 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe gets IOM backing to engage nationals abroad

34 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga family spearheads rebirth of Ntunte Primary

36 mins ago | 44 Views

Police in Zimbabwe arrest more money-changers

37 mins ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition working with foreign elements to incite civil strife'

39 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa now knows uqethu, reappoints Simelisizwe Sibanda

41 mins ago | 75 Views

Cholera outbreak now over in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 5 Views

Fresh fruits can be dried and get served at much time later

13 hrs ago | 224 Views

Judiciary Independence under spotlight: A case of Alessandro Marconati

13 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabweans don't need to be paid by the US to reject oppression, Mr. Mnangagwa!

16 hrs ago | 663 Views

Suspected Stocktheives apply to be acquitted

17 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man kills father chops off his manhood

17 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

19 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

19 hrs ago | 723 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

21 hrs ago | 1798 Views

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

21 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

22 hrs ago | 1049 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

23 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

23 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

23 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

23 hrs ago | 614 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

23 hrs ago | 296 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

31 Jul 2024 at 09:11hrs | 68 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

31 Jul 2024 at 07:11hrs | 3194 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:09hrs | 1157 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:08hrs | 465 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

31 Jul 2024 at 07:07hrs | 402 Views

Swapo praises Zanu-PF

31 Jul 2024 at 07:06hrs | 247 Views

Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

31 Jul 2024 at 07:04hrs | 345 Views

Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

31 Jul 2024 at 07:03hrs | 431 Views

Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

31 Jul 2024 at 07:00hrs | 458 Views

78 CCC activists' lawyers frustrate trial commencement

31 Jul 2024 at 07:00hrs | 391 Views

Robbers appear in court

31 Jul 2024 at 06:56hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

30 Jul 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1547 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

30 Jul 2024 at 20:42hrs | 1012 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

30 Jul 2024 at 20:39hrs | 569 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

30 Jul 2024 at 20:36hrs | 232 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

30 Jul 2024 at 17:49hrs | 1932 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

30 Jul 2024 at 17:45hrs | 860 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 17:42hrs | 1827 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

30 Jul 2024 at 17:16hrs | 876 Views