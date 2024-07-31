Latest News Editor's Choice


Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
A 40-year-old man appeared before a Beitbridge magistrate on charges of attempted murder after allegedly striking a fellow villager with a log during a dispute over a donkey-drawn cart.

Secret Nyathi faced the court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until August 9.

According to court reports, on July 27, Nyathi confronted the complainant at his residence, accusing him of taking his son's donkey-drawn cart. Nyathi then allegedly struck the complainant with a log, hitting him once on the forehead and twice on the back.

The complainant, bleeding profusely, managed to escape and sought refuge at a neighbor's homestead. The incident was reported to the police, leading to Nyathi's arrest.

Source - newsday
