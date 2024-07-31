Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

News / National

by Staff reporter

Delays in compensating property owners around the Mbudzi Interchange have hindered the project's completion, which was initially scheduled to open to traffic yesterday. Despite notable progress, the US$88 million project has missed its July 31 deadline.Construction work is ongoing, with workers actively involved on-site. Thirteen out of fifteen planned bridges have been completed, and some roads have been tarred. However, compensation issues remain unresolved, contributing to the delay. Resident engineer Emmanuel Dube reported that over 67% of the project is finished, with remaining tasks focused on earthworks and civil works.The project involves upgrading the Mbudzi roundabout on the Harare-Masvingo Highway to a three-tier interchange, connecting major roads such as High Glen, Simon Mazorodze, and Chitungwiza. The interchange will include 15 major bridges and is expected to alleviate severe traffic congestion at the junction.Tefoma Construction, a joint venture including Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba, is leading the project, funded by a loan from Fossil Mines (Private) Limited. The total cost is divided into US$65 million for the interchange structure and US$23 million for additional works like detours and relocation costs. Despite the delays, work continues on finishing the bridges, laying road surfaces, and integrating the new interchange with existing roads.