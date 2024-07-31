Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

News / National

by Staff reporter

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has praised China for its enduring partnership with Zimbabwe, highlighting its significant role in Zimbabwe's journey to independence and development. In a speech delivered by her deputy, Levi Mayihlome, during Chinese Army Day celebrations, Muchinguri-Kashiri emphasized the longstanding military cooperation between the two nations. She noted that China’s People's Liberation Army had been instrumental in training and equipping Zimbabwean combatants during the liberation struggle.The relationship continues to thrive, with 68 Zimbabwean military personnel currently receiving training in China, while seven PLA instructors are stationed at the Zimbabwe National Defence University and Zimbabwe Staff College. Muchinguri-Kashiri highlighted these exchanges as evidence of the strong military ties and commitment to professional development between the countries.Chinese embassy defence attaché Senior Colonel Wang Zhenyu echoed these sentiments, referring to President Xi Jinping's 2022 Global Security Initiative, which promotes international cooperation to build a secure and peaceful world. Wang reaffirmed China’s dedication to peaceful development and its initiatives aimed at global security and cultural exchange. He emphasized China's commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities as a major power and contributing to global stability.