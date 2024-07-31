Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fanuel Cumanzala, the legislator for Binga South (CCC), has accused the Binga Rural District Council (RDC) of rampant nepotism and corruption, which he claims has led to employees going unpaid for over a year.According to Cumanzala, senior officials at the council have been hiring their relatives, turning the RDC into a family business. He also criticized the council for its failure to pay salaries and allowances, with councillors not receiving their monthly stipends for eight months. Cumanzala pointed to a lack of transparency and accountability, particularly in Campfire programmes, and noted that a 2018 audit report has yet to be presented to the full council.In response, Binga RDC Chief Executive Joshua Muzamba denied the allegations, stating he was unaware of the claims and could not address them at the moment.A 2018 police statement revealed an investigation into theft of trust property involving council employees Naison Siamuloba and Lovemore Siamuyi, who were accused of under-receipting cash. Despite initial findings supporting the allegations, the council chief executive reportedly chose to handle the matter internally.