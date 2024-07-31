Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has reported a significant increase in the number of people on its housing waiting list, indicating a growing demand for housing in Zimbabwe's second largest city. As of May 2024, a total of 118,389 housing applications have been entered into the AS400 computer system, up from 116,691 in April 2024. This figure reflects a persistent high demand, as the list has consistently remained above 100,000 for years.The council also provided updates on various housing initiatives. It reported that 410 houses have been converted from rented accommodation to home ownership, though there were no changes in May 2024. In the Mzilikazi/Makokoba area, 1,567 houses have been converted to home ownership, with 716 units still pending conversion.The construction of individual toilets has seen progress, with 10 completed and 217 partially finished in Iminyela, and a total of 484 toilets completed in Mabuthweni. However, 1,331 toilet units are still outstanding in these areas.Regarding the ownership and lease issues, residents were advised on the procedures for changing ownership, especially for high-density areas built before independence. The council emphasized the importance of registering estates of deceased family members and renewing leases. Town Clerk Christopher Dube noted challenges with residents who owe substantial amounts in lease payments, leading to legal action and potential lease terminations and evictions.