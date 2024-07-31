Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) Robson Chere of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ), Namatai Kwekweza, and opposition councillor Samuel Gwenzi have been arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport. 
Chere, the Secretary General of ARTUZ, is known for advocating for improved working conditions and salaries for teachers. Kwekweza, a young HRD and alleged survivor of state-sponsored abduction, and Gwenzi, a Harare City Council Ward 5 councillor elected under the Citizens Coalition for Change, were removed from a plane they had boarded.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is concerned about their whereabouts, as they had yet to determine where the three were taken at the time of reporting. This arrest is part of a broader crackdown, with over 70 opposition activists being detained ahead of the August SADC Summit. Critics, including former MP Ostallos Siziba, argue that the arrests are attempts by the regime to suppress dissent and prevent potential protests during the summit.

State security agents have been ordered to detain anyone suspected of organizing demonstrations, despite such activities being constitutionally protected. Among those arrested, a one-year-old baby is living in Harare Central Remand Prison with its mother, who was detained during a raid on senior CCC member Jameson Timba’s home on The Day of the African Child. Petitions are circulating online demanding the release of the mother and baby.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

31 mins ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

39 mins ago | 28 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

40 mins ago | 75 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Court orders Zimra to return seized truck & reimburse sold cargo

42 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe gets IOM backing to engage nationals abroad

43 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga family spearheads rebirth of Ntunte Primary

45 mins ago | 52 Views

Police in Zimbabwe arrest more money-changers

47 mins ago | 82 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition working with foreign elements to incite civil strife'

48 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa now knows uqethu, reappoints Simelisizwe Sibanda

50 mins ago | 98 Views

Cholera outbreak now over in Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 12 Views

Fresh fruits can be dried and get served at much time later

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Judiciary Independence under spotlight: A case of Alessandro Marconati

13 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabweans don't need to be paid by the US to reject oppression, Mr. Mnangagwa!

17 hrs ago | 668 Views

Suspected Stocktheives apply to be acquitted

17 hrs ago | 317 Views

Man kills father chops off his manhood

17 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

19 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

19 hrs ago | 729 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

21 hrs ago | 1807 Views

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

21 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

22 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

23 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

23 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

23 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

23 hrs ago | 618 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

23 hrs ago | 299 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

31 Jul 2024 at 09:11hrs | 68 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

31 Jul 2024 at 07:11hrs | 3212 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:09hrs | 1161 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:08hrs | 465 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

31 Jul 2024 at 07:07hrs | 410 Views

Swapo praises Zanu-PF

31 Jul 2024 at 07:06hrs | 247 Views

Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

31 Jul 2024 at 07:04hrs | 348 Views

Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

31 Jul 2024 at 07:03hrs | 431 Views

Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

31 Jul 2024 at 07:00hrs | 462 Views

78 CCC activists' lawyers frustrate trial commencement

31 Jul 2024 at 07:00hrs | 392 Views

Robbers appear in court

31 Jul 2024 at 06:56hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

30 Jul 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1551 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

30 Jul 2024 at 20:42hrs | 1012 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

30 Jul 2024 at 20:39hrs | 569 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

30 Jul 2024 at 20:36hrs | 232 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

30 Jul 2024 at 17:49hrs | 1934 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

30 Jul 2024 at 17:45hrs | 861 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 17:42hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

30 Jul 2024 at 17:16hrs | 877 Views