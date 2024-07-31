Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

News / National

Former Zanu-PF youth leader Jim Kunaka's attempt to return to the ruling party has ignited a fierce factional dispute, reminiscent of past political upheavals involving former President Robert Mugabe and his successors.Kunaka, who was a prominent figure in Zanu-PF's Mbare-based Chipangano militia and later became an opposition activist, is seeking readmission after being expelled during the party's internal conflicts in 2014. His return is now threatening to cause further divisions within the party.Leaked minutes from a Zanu-PF Provincial Coordination Committee (PCC) meeting reveal that Kunaka's application has intensified tensions, with some members accusing him of collaborating with exiled former party official Saviour Kasukuwere to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership. The minutes, dated July 23, detail accusations from Harare PCC chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa and others, alleging that Kunaka's reintegration could endanger national security and aid Mnangagwa's enemies.The document also indicates that threats were made to expose individuals working against Mnangagwa within the party's leadership. Kunaka's readmission request was ultimately denied, highlighting the deep-seated factionalism within Zanu-PF as different groups maneuver for influence and power.Zanu-PF is currently experiencing intense internal strife, with factions divided over Mnangagwa's future. Some, particularly in Masvingo, support Mnangagwa potentially extending his presidency beyond legal limits, while others, including war veterans, advocate for his resignation in favor of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.