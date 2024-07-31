Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Wednesday, Kariba MP John Houghton and 12 other activists were arrested in Kariba for staging an unsanctioned protest demanding the release of CCC leader Jameson Timba and 77 other activists.The group, including former Mayor George Masendu and Farai Mageva, was detained at the Kariba Police Headquarters.Ostallos Siziba, a former CCC MP, confirmed the arrests and criticized the government for suppressing constitutional rights.Timba and the other activists had been arrested earlier on June 16, 2024, during a commemoration of the Day of the African Child, accused of participating in an illegal gathering. The recent arrests in Kariba come amid heightened government crackdowns on critics ahead of the SADC summit on August 17.In a separate incident, four human rights activists - Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo - were removed from a departing plane by security agents. They were allegedly involved in a demonstration against Timba's detention. The activists were detained for at least 8 hours, with Chere reportedly tortured.The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights condemned the torture and criticized the government's treatment of critics, citing recent disruptions of ZINASU meetings as further evidence of the clampdown.