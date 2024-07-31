InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

InDrive drivers in Bulawayo have raised concerns about the rates set by the ride-hailing app, arguing that the current pricing model is unsustainable for their livelihoods.Drivers have highlighted specific instances, such as the fare to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport, where passengers can bid US$6 for a ride. In contrast, traditional taxis charge between US$25 and US$30 for the same journey.InDrive operates on a model where passengers pay what they feel is fair, negotiating the fare with the driver. The service started operating in Bulawayo in 2023.In a leaked WhatsApp group chat, one driver expressed frustration: "The app gives prices such as US$3 from Town to Cowdray Park, which is unreasonable. We are advocating for minimum pricing so customers cannot bid lower than a certain amount because this is killing us as drivers."Drivers also pointed out that the app limits fares to the airport, stating, "to the airport, you can't bid anything above US$15 anymore," which they find problematic considering the fuel prices."The app had a minimum last year; this year it's like it is an ECD play area. Clients are paying ridiculous prices, yet you watch us complain day and night. You don't address this issue. We need some 24-hour solutions from US-based associates," said one driver.The low fares have led to a decrease in trip frequency and a reduction in ratings, as drivers are forced to abandon trips due to unviable compensation."We risk account closures due to low ratings," one driver noted, adding that their reputation has suffered for bidding higher fares, which often leads to cancellations by customers. "Why does my reputation go bad when I bid higher and customers then cancel because they reject the higher bid? In essence, you don't want drivers who bid higher because you penalise them. So, how then do we go about their fares? I can't be accepting low fares daily just to have a normal reputation."The drivers are calling for a review of the service's terms and conditions, specifically concerning cancellation reasons and fare policies.Some drivers claimed that the local InDrive representative only identified as Kudzai told them there is a glitch in the app, with some clients cheating the application."In one instance, he blamed university students of manipulating the fares as well," said the drivers.Contacted for comment, he said he was not in any position to respond to the media and referred the reporter to check the InDrive website for more information.