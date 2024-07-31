Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
InDrive drivers in Bulawayo have raised concerns about the rates set by the ride-hailing app, arguing that the current pricing model is unsustainable for their livelihoods.

Drivers have highlighted specific instances, such as the fare to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport, where passengers can bid US$6 for a ride. In contrast, traditional taxis charge between US$25 and US$30 for the same journey.

InDrive operates on a model where passengers pay what they feel is fair, negotiating the fare with the driver. The service started operating in Bulawayo in 2023.

In a leaked WhatsApp group chat, one driver expressed frustration: "The app gives prices such as US$3 from Town to Cowdray Park, which is unreasonable. We are advocating for minimum pricing so customers cannot bid lower than a certain amount because this is killing us as drivers."

Drivers also pointed out that the app limits fares to the airport, stating, "to the airport, you can't bid anything above US$15 anymore," which they find problematic considering the fuel prices.

"The app had a minimum last year; this year it's like it is an ECD play area. Clients are paying ridiculous prices, yet you watch us complain day and night. You don't address this issue. We need some 24-hour solutions from US-based associates," said one driver.

The low fares have led to a decrease in trip frequency and a reduction in ratings, as drivers are forced to abandon trips due to unviable compensation.

"We risk account closures due to low ratings," one driver noted, adding that their reputation has suffered for bidding higher fares, which often leads to cancellations by customers. "Why does my reputation go bad when I bid higher and customers then cancel because they reject the higher bid? In essence, you don't want drivers who bid higher because you penalise them. So, how then do we go about their fares? I can't be accepting low fares daily just to have a normal reputation."

The drivers are calling for a review of the service's terms and conditions, specifically concerning cancellation reasons and fare policies.

Some drivers claimed that the local InDrive representative only identified as Kudzai told them there is a glitch in the app, with some clients cheating the application.

"In one instance, he blamed university students of manipulating the fares as well," said the drivers.

Contacted for comment, he said he was not in any position to respond to the media and referred the reporter to check the InDrive website for more information.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

1 min ago | 0 Views

Man kills father, slices off privates

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

45 mins ago | 66 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

45 mins ago | 50 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 723 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

8 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

8 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Court orders Zimra to return seized truck & reimburse sold cargo

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe gets IOM backing to engage nationals abroad

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Chiwenga family spearheads rebirth of Ntunte Primary

8 hrs ago | 818 Views

Police in Zimbabwe arrest more money-changers

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition working with foreign elements to incite civil strife'

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa now knows uqethu, reappoints Simelisizwe Sibanda

8 hrs ago | 673 Views

Cholera outbreak now over in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fresh fruits can be dried and get served at much time later

20 hrs ago | 307 Views

Judiciary Independence under spotlight: A case of Alessandro Marconati

20 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabweans don't need to be paid by the US to reject oppression, Mr. Mnangagwa!

24 hrs ago | 790 Views

Suspected Stocktheives apply to be acquitted

24 hrs ago | 356 Views

Man kills father chops off his manhood

24 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

31 Jul 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1243 Views

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

31 Jul 2024 at 15:06hrs | 848 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

31 Jul 2024 at 12:59hrs | 2069 Views

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

31 Jul 2024 at 12:57hrs | 578 Views

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

31 Jul 2024 at 12:57hrs | 4769 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

31 Jul 2024 at 11:51hrs | 1151 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

31 Jul 2024 at 10:53hrs | 153 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

31 Jul 2024 at 10:53hrs | 422 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

31 Jul 2024 at 10:52hrs | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

31 Jul 2024 at 10:52hrs | 261 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

31 Jul 2024 at 10:49hrs | 693 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

31 Jul 2024 at 10:49hrs | 364 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

31 Jul 2024 at 09:11hrs | 70 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

31 Jul 2024 at 07:11hrs | 3583 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:09hrs | 1431 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:08hrs | 518 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

31 Jul 2024 at 07:07hrs | 574 Views

Swapo praises Zanu-PF

31 Jul 2024 at 07:06hrs | 248 Views

Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

31 Jul 2024 at 07:04hrs | 367 Views

Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

31 Jul 2024 at 07:03hrs | 447 Views

Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

31 Jul 2024 at 07:00hrs | 689 Views