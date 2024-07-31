News / National
Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has been included on the 2024 list of the 100 most reputable Africans.
This is the second time that Prof Ncube has been included in the same list.
The Award ceremony was held at Doubletree by Hilton London-Ealing United Kingdom on July 30th 2024
Source - Byo24News