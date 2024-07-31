Ex-CCC senator arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Bulawayo senator Gideon Shoko has been arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department's Law and Order division in Bulawayo on charges that have not yet been disclosed.Shoko's arrest occurs amid a government crackdown on human rights defenders and dissent ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit scheduled to take place in Harare this month.CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi confirmed Shoko's arrest, describing it as a tactic by the State to suppress local opposition by targeting individuals closely associated with former CCC president Nelson Chamisa."The government has suspended the Bill of Rights without the support of Parliament. President Emmerson Mnangagwa must declare that he has suspended the constitution," Mkhwananzi stated.Mkhwananzi also mentioned that there are other similar arrests happening across the country.However, Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednigo Ncube claimed to be unaware of Shoko's arrest, stating, "I am not aware of the matter yet."Details of the charges against Shoko are still pending. Shoko was one of the senators recalled by CCC's self-styled interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.