Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BUSINESSMAN Mike Chimombe, facing corruption charges in a US$9 million Harare street lights installation tender, has distanced himself from his co-accused, Moses Mpofu's company, Juluka Projects and Plant Hire Project, asserting he played no role in the tender application.

Chimombe, jointly charged with Mpofu for allegedly using fake documents to win the tender, made an application challenging his placement on remand through his lawyer, Mr. Arshiel Mugiya, before Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Stanford Mambanje today.

Chimombe denied being a director or shareholder of the company in question.

"The accused disassociates himself from that company. He is not an employee or agent of that company," stated Chimombe's lawyers.

"The State alleges that the accused signed the tender documents of the contract as a witness. There are no facts that link the accused to the commission of this offense."

The State, led by Mr. Anesu Chirenje, is expected to respond to Chimombe's submissions in writing on Friday morning.

Mpofu did not challenge his placement on remand.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chimombe, #Mpofu, #Court

Comments


Must Read

ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mbalula vows to suppress those behind talks of removing Ramaphosa

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo fire brigade lets family down, as US$350 000 home goes up in smoke

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Job Sikhala-led group calls for protests during upcoming SADC Summit

6 hrs ago | 543 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Man kills father, slices off privates

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1134 Views

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 934 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

13 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

13 hrs ago | 683 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

13 hrs ago | 265 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

13 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

14 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

14 hrs ago | 271 Views

Court orders Zimra to return seized truck & reimburse sold cargo

14 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe gets IOM backing to engage nationals abroad

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chiwenga family spearheads rebirth of Ntunte Primary

14 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Police in Zimbabwe arrest more money-changers

14 hrs ago | 710 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition working with foreign elements to incite civil strife'

14 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa now knows uqethu, reappoints Simelisizwe Sibanda

14 hrs ago | 855 Views

Cholera outbreak now over in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 140 Views

Fresh fruits can be dried and get served at much time later

31 Jul 2024 at 20:44hrs | 366 Views

Judiciary Independence under spotlight: A case of Alessandro Marconati

31 Jul 2024 at 20:34hrs | 485 Views

Zimbabweans don't need to be paid by the US to reject oppression, Mr. Mnangagwa!

31 Jul 2024 at 17:17hrs | 834 Views

Suspected Stocktheives apply to be acquitted

31 Jul 2024 at 17:08hrs | 361 Views

Man kills father chops off his manhood

31 Jul 2024 at 17:01hrs | 1568 Views

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

31 Jul 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1259 Views

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

31 Jul 2024 at 15:06hrs | 869 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

31 Jul 2024 at 12:59hrs | 2134 Views

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

31 Jul 2024 at 12:57hrs | 593 Views

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

31 Jul 2024 at 12:57hrs | 5638 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

31 Jul 2024 at 11:51hrs | 1177 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

31 Jul 2024 at 10:53hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

31 Jul 2024 at 10:53hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

31 Jul 2024 at 10:52hrs | 1122 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

31 Jul 2024 at 10:52hrs | 272 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

31 Jul 2024 at 10:49hrs | 735 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

31 Jul 2024 at 10:49hrs | 366 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

31 Jul 2024 at 09:11hrs | 70 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

31 Jul 2024 at 07:11hrs | 3841 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:09hrs | 1576 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

31 Jul 2024 at 07:08hrs | 540 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

31 Jul 2024 at 07:07hrs | 717 Views