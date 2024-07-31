Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

News / National

by Staff reporter

BUSINESSMAN Mike Chimombe, facing corruption charges in a US$9 million Harare street lights installation tender, has distanced himself from his co-accused, Moses Mpofu's company, Juluka Projects and Plant Hire Project, asserting he played no role in the tender application.Chimombe, jointly charged with Mpofu for allegedly using fake documents to win the tender, made an application challenging his placement on remand through his lawyer, Mr. Arshiel Mugiya, before Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Stanford Mambanje today.Chimombe denied being a director or shareholder of the company in question."The accused disassociates himself from that company. He is not an employee or agent of that company," stated Chimombe's lawyers."The State alleges that the accused signed the tender documents of the contract as a witness. There are no facts that link the accused to the commission of this offense."The State, led by Mr. Anesu Chirenje, is expected to respond to Chimombe's submissions in writing on Friday morning.Mpofu did not challenge his placement on remand.