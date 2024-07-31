News / National
Chibuku Cup Draw
The draws for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first rounds have been conducted.
The four lowest-placed teams in the latest Castle Lager Premiership table will begin their campaign in the preliminary round. These teams are Telone, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers, and Hwange.
The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join the top fourteen sides in the first round of the tournament. The sixteen teams will then be paired to play one-legged fixtures, with the winners advancing to the next stage.
Preliminary Round Draw
Chegutu Pirates FC v Hwange FC
Telone FC v Arenel Movers FC
First Round Draw
FC Platinum v Telone/Arenel
Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/Hwange
Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs
Simba Bhora v Herentals
Highlanders v Greenfuel
Dynamos v ZPC Kariba
Bikita Minerals v CAPS United
Chicken Inn v Yadah
Competition Dates
Preliminary Round: 7 August 2024
First Round: 17-18 August 2024
Quarter Final: 21-22 September 2024
Semi Final: 26-27 October 2024
Final: 30 November 2024
