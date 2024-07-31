Chibuku Cup Draw

News / National

by Staff reporter

The draws for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first rounds have been conducted.The four lowest-placed teams in the latest Castle Lager Premiership table will begin their campaign in the preliminary round. These teams are Telone, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers, and Hwange.The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join the top fourteen sides in the first round of the tournament. The sixteen teams will then be paired to play one-legged fixtures, with the winners advancing to the next stage.Preliminary Round DrawChegutu Pirates FC v Hwange FCTelone FC v Arenel Movers FCFirst Round DrawFC Platinum v Telone/ArenelManica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/HwangeNgezi Platinum v Bulawayo ChiefsSimba Bhora v HerentalsHighlanders v GreenfuelDynamos v ZPC KaribaBikita Minerals v CAPS UnitedChicken Inn v YadahCompetition DatesPreliminary Round: 7 August 2024First Round: 17-18 August 2024Quarter Final: 21-22 September 2024Semi Final: 26-27 October 2024Final: 30 November 2024