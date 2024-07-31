Man kills father, slices off privates

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-year-old man with mental illness killed his father by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a stone in Mudzi, Mashonaland East.In a statement on X, the police reported the arrest of Takudzwa Bonga in connection with the murder that occurred on July 29 in Nyagupe Village, Mudzi.Takudzwa Bonga killed his 77-year-old father, Killion Bonga, by striking him on the head with a stone multiple times. He then mutilated the victim by cutting his private parts and inserting a walking stick into his anus.