Man kills father, slices off privates

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 25-year-old man with mental illness killed his father by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a stone in Mudzi, Mashonaland East.

In a statement on X, the police reported the arrest of Takudzwa Bonga in connection with the murder that occurred on July 29 in Nyagupe Village, Mudzi.

Takudzwa Bonga killed his 77-year-old father, Killion Bonga, by striking him on the head with a stone multiple times. He then mutilated the victim by cutting his private parts and inserting a walking stick into his anus.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Murder, #Parts, #Police

