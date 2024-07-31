ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

News / National

by Staff reporter

After former president Jacob Zuma was summarily axed from the ANC his younger brother Khanya said the ANC would "regret it", vowing that it would thwart any growth for the once-powerful party."We are not even worried about his expulsion from the ANC. The ANC did not want my brother in the party for many years. Finally, they have been able to get rid of him. But they will regret this," said Khanya.Khanya lives just outside Zuma's house in Nkandla, north of KwaZulu-Natal, and he was also once a long-time member of the ANC."The ANC has been sold to the highest bidder and no one can rescue it now. My brother fought for this organisation and the country, but the ANC chose to publicly humiliate him," said Khanya.Zuma, 82, joined the ANC when he was 17 years old. Khanya, 80, said he joined the ANC in 1980."My brother worked for this organisation."I joined in 1980 after he had been a member of the party for a long time," said Khanya."The ANC is a former shadow of itself and sacking Zuma will not rescue it. The former will not survive this."Khanya has since joined the MKP."I decided to join the MK Party and I am happy where I am."Zuma had been locked in a long-running battle with incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.Despite this feat, the party could not govern the province after the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which has the IFP-ANC-DA and the NFP in KZN, which is ruling the coastal provinces, with a handsome budget of R150 billion.Zuma, who led the ANC as president from 2007 to 2017, became the first former president of the ANC to be expelled from the former liberation movement, which hauled him over the coals for endorsing the MKP in December.In a statement released on Sunday, the ANC said: "The charged member (Zuma) is found guilty of contravening Rule 25.17.17 of the ANC Constitution, read with subsection (2), for prejudicing the integrity of/or the repute of the organisation by acting in collaboration with a registered political party to wit the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which is not in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC."Zuma can appeal his expulsion within 21 days if he still wants to retain his membership of the ANC.The disciplinary committee was chaired by the ANC veteran Enver Surty, while Zuma was represented by his loyal backer and ANC stalwart Tony Yengeni.The eight-member disciplinary committee included Faith Muthambi, Nocawe Mafu and Robinson Ramaite.In its finding, the committee said: "After admitting that he was aware of the registration of Umkhonto weSizwe as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission and gave it his blessing, the charged member (Zuma) maintained that he was still a member of the ANC and would die as a member of the ANC."Like many ANC veterans, Zuma had spent 10 years on Robben Island trying to skip the country. He held the position of head of intelligence in Lusaka, Zambia, the party's then headquarters during apartheid.When the ANC and its alliance partner, the SACP, were unbanned in 1990 by apartheid president FW de Klerk, Zuma and his predecessor, Thabo Mbeki, and incumbent President Ramaphosa were part of the negotiating team with the apartheid government, with Nelson Mandela leading the talks.From then, Zuma became a popular figure in political circles. At the time, he also held the position of national chairperson of the party.