Rape accused acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Shadreck Dube, a man from Lower Gweru in the Midlands Province, has been acquitted of a rape charge after spending three years in Wha Wha Remand Prison awaiting trial. Gweru regional magistrate Mr. Christopher Maturure found insufficient evidence to link Dube to the alleged offense, leading to his acquittal.The court determined that the complainant had falsely accused Dube, and a medical report confirmed no evidence of sexual assault, though it noted the complainant was sexually active despite her young age.The State's case claimed that on March 14, 2021, Dube proposed to the complainant at Insukamini Business Centre, then allegedly dragged her to Insukamini Dam and raped her twice. However, the court found these allegations unsubstantiated.After the alleged incident, the complainant attempted to escape and sought refuge at her boyfriend's house but was later chased away. She reported the rape to a villager, leading to Dube's arrest. The court ultimately ruled in favor of Dube, declaring him not guilty.