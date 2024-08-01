Latest News Editor's Choice


NRZ Main Station to become cross-border bus hub

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Bulawayo's traffic congestion, caused by illegally parked cross-border buses, may soon be alleviated with a new initiative by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and Bulawayo City Council (BCC). They plan to convert part of the NRZ station's parking area into a designated space for these buses.

This collaboration aims to reduce chaos in the city center, where buses often pick up and drop off passengers in unauthorized locations, leading to traffic jams and illegal activities. Notably congested areas include Herbert Chitepo Street and Fifth Avenue, and Tongogara Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

The proposed parking area at the NRZ station is underutilized and offers amenities such as toilets, running water, and waiting areas for travelers, making it an ideal location.

NRZ public relations manager Andrew Kunambura confirmed the plan, emphasizing it will be a rank for cross-border buses, not taxis. An official from the council highlighted the suitability of the NRZ station due to its existing infrastructure.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairman, Mr. Winos Dube, expressed support for the plan, noting it could help decongest the city center if implemented properly. The project is likened to Harare's Roadport, the largest cross-border bus terminus in Zimbabwe.



Source - The Chronicle
