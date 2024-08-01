Chiwenga develops Primary School from wife's village

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sababa Primary School in Insiza District has undergone significant development, including the establishment of a computer lab and administration block. A solarised borehole supports a horticulture project, enhancing the school feeding program. Teachers' cottages have been renovated and electrified, and the school's dilapidated infrastructure has been refurbished.The computer lab, enabled by donations of 20 computers from the Ministry of Information Community Technology and 10 desktops from Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's family, will facilitate computer lessons for the first time since the school's founding in 1958. Mock test software has been installed to improve student performance.The development initiative, led by Vice-President Chiwenga's family and partners, has revitalized the school, attracting teachers and restoring parental trust. Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, who spearheaded the project, emphasized the importance of giving back to her community, highlighting improvements in learning resources, food supply, teachers' welfare, water supply, and ICT access.Colonel Baloyi-Chiwenga and other officials, including Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, praised the project's impact on the local education sector, aligning with the Vision of the Second Republic for an upper middle-income society by 2030. Chief Maduna acknowledged the community's significant progress due to these efforts.