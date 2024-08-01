Inconsistency costing Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has identified inconsistency as a major issue for his team this season. After recent results - a 2-1 loss to Simba Bhora and a 0-0 draw with TelOne - Highlanders are struggling to maintain a winning streak. Their earlier form, including victories over Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs, showed promise, but they have yet to sustain that level of performance.Kaindu emphasized the need for his team to be more consistent as they prepare for their next match against Chegutu Pirates. He anticipates a defensive strategy from their opponents but remains hopeful for a positive result. The coach plans to use insights from their previous encounter with Chegutu Pirates, where Highlanders won 3-0, to inform their strategy.Defender Archford Faira and striker Never Rauzhi, who picked up injuries in the last game, will undergo late fitness tests. Highlanders have made several changes during the mid-season window, including new signings and loan moves.In other fixtures, Simba Bhora will host Yadah Stars at Wadzanayi Stadium. Arenel Movers, led by Philani "Beefy" Ncube, will play Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium. CAPS United will face FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium in their first match since Lloyd Chitembwe's resignation, and TelOne will welcome Hwange at Gweru's Bata Stadium.PSL Week 22 FixturesSaturday: Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Simba Bhora v Yadah Stars (Wadzanayi), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Greenfuel (Baobab)Sunday Bikita Minerals v Arenel (Sakubva), CAPS United v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Chegutu Pirates v Highlanders (Baobab), TelOne v Hwange (Bata)