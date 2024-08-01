Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inconsistency costing Bosso

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has identified inconsistency as a major issue for his team this season. After recent results - a 2-1 loss to Simba Bhora and a 0-0 draw with TelOne - Highlanders are struggling to maintain a winning streak. Their earlier form, including victories over Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs, showed promise, but they have yet to sustain that level of performance.

Kaindu emphasized the need for his team to be more consistent as they prepare for their next match against Chegutu Pirates. He anticipates a defensive strategy from their opponents but remains hopeful for a positive result. The coach plans to use insights from their previous encounter with Chegutu Pirates, where Highlanders won 3-0, to inform their strategy.

Defender Archford Faira and striker Never Rauzhi, who picked up injuries in the last game, will undergo late fitness tests. Highlanders have made several changes during the mid-season window, including new signings and loan moves.

In other fixtures, Simba Bhora will host Yadah Stars at Wadzanayi Stadium. Arenel Movers, led by Philani "Beefy" Ncube, will play Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium. CAPS United will face FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium in their first match since Lloyd Chitembwe's resignation, and TelOne will welcome Hwange at Gweru's Bata Stadium.
PSL Week 22 Fixtures

Saturday: Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Simba Bhora v Yadah Stars (Wadzanayi), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Greenfuel (Baobab)

Sunday Bikita Minerals v Arenel (Sakubva), CAPS United v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Chegutu Pirates v Highlanders (Baobab), TelOne v Hwange (Bata)



Source - bmetro
More on: #Bosso, #Psl, #Kaindu

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosa wasting state resources in its fight for MK'

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Zimbabwe ready to thwart all sponsored demos'

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

America 'fugitive' diplomat shielded from Zimbabwe prosecution

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zifa hunt for Warriors coach's assistants

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Granddad (78) 'sexually attacks' granddaughter

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Tongue twisting Sizinda Township slang!

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Khama Billiat tipped to break 14-year record

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Charamba out

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bulawayo boy sets new national record at the Olympics

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe to take strict action against opposition activists

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Witness exonerates jailed CCC activists

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimra faces significant debt

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Man jailed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe bolsters security at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC councillors fret over fire tender, ambulance shortages

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda villagers pool resources to rehabilitate road

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Chiwenga endorsement message

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Coltart courts police over illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa must brace itself for a messy implosion

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga develops Primary School from wife's village

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

NRZ Main Station to become cross-border bus hub

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Rape accused acquitted

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

17 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mbalula vows to suppress those behind talks of removing Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 823 Views

Bulawayo fire brigade lets family down, as US$350 000 home goes up in smoke

17 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Job Sikhala-led group calls for protests during upcoming SADC Summit

18 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

18 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

18 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

19 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

19 hrs ago | 532 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1697 Views

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 752 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

01 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 782 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

01 Aug 2024 at 09:21hrs | 726 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

01 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 281 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

01 Aug 2024 at 09:18hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

01 Aug 2024 at 09:15hrs | 351 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

01 Aug 2024 at 09:13hrs | 5933 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

01 Aug 2024 at 09:12hrs | 305 Views