Khama Billiat tipped to break 14-year record

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Former South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs star player Khama Billiat has been tipped to break a record that has been standing for 14 years in Zimbabwe.

Billiat has been at the centre of Yadah FC's resurgence during the ongoing 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Yadah FC are currently ninth on the log standings after 21 rounds of fixtures. In addition, they are more improved compared to previous seasons. Though they are in the bottom half of the league standings, Billiat has held his own, scoring nine goals for "The Miracle Boys".

The former Kaizer Chiefs star is in an exciting tussle for the Golden Boot with William Manondo of Caps United. Manondo also has the same number of goals. The 33-year-old scored five goals in the last six matches, something that has left Zimbabwean football fans buzzing.

In an interview with journalists, his coach, Thomas Ruzive, predicted that the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker will break a 14-year goal record. Ruzive said Billiat will score 20 or more games this season, with 13 games remaining before the season ends.

The late Norman Maroto was the last striker in Zimbabwe to score over 20 goals in a single season. He scored 22 goals in 2010 for the now-defunct Gunners FC. "As a coach, I am giving him (Billiat) the target of being the top goal scorer come the end of the season. And I think he can get to 20 goals," said Billiat's coach, Ruzive.

"Next, we are playing Simba Bhora. And they are difficult to play against at home, so it's a trick tie," he added. Billiat had a sterling career in South Africa having won multiple trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns.

He helped them win three league titles, a Caf  Champions League and a Caf Super Cup title. At individual level, he also won top awards that include the PSL Player of the Season in 2016. In 2016, he was also voted the Midfielder of the Season. He also finished as runner-up for the Caf African Player of the Year based in Africa award.


Source - farpost
More on: #Billiat, #Goals, #Psl

