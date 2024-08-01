Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe ready to thwart all sponsored demos'

by Sgtaff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ANY attempts by foreign-sponsored opposition elements to cause violent protests before or during the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government later this month will be met with befitting responses from the country's law enforcement agents, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, has said.

The highlight event at the summit will be the assumption of the regional bloc's chairmanship by President Mnangagwa.

But even as Zimbabwe prepares for this event, Minister Kazembe said it was disappointing to note "misplaced priorities of sections of the opposition who are agitating to stir civil unrest at a time focus should be on hosting the summit".

In the past, the opposition has used international platforms to stage demonstrations and the current threats to foment chaos in the country are familiar, but the Government has assured the nation that everything is under control.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Minister Kazembe said the timing of the push for demonstrations was not  surprising.

"It has historical footprints. We have always witnessed the penchant to mobilise for demonstrations around regional and international events.

"This SADC Summit was, therefore, not going to be an exception. It is clear that the organisers seek to provoke a heavy-handed response from the Government which they assume will attract global attention and put Zimbabwe on the spotlight. We have been through such episodes before and are prepared for the same," he

"The attempts at rendering the country ungovernable will be met with befitting responses. Let those seeking to create an atmosphere of despondency among peace-loving citizens be warned that such antics will not be tolerated".

Minister Kazembe assured the nation that "peace and security is guaranteed".

"Spoilers and anti-development minded forces shall be dealt with decisively. We call upon the nation to ignore the numerous misleading social media messages from opposition quarters. We will go after those pushing for lawlessness, and allow the law to take its course. This country has adequate laws to deal with those bent on lawlessness".

Minister Kazembe added that the Government has a constitutional mandate to govern as Zimbabweans democratically spoke in the August 2023 harmonised elections.

"We will not be apologetic to exercise that mandate given the will of the people through universally acknowledged processes. It is indeed disappointing to note the misplaced priorities of sections of the opposition who are agitated to stir civil unrest at a time focus should be on hosting the Summit".

Minister Kazembe said the Security Cluster is aware of secret meetings that were being held within and outside the country's borders by those who are seeking to foment civil unrest in cahoots with the country's detractors.

He said anti-Government activists should not nurse "a misguided perception that the presence of the international community in the country during the Summit presents them with an opportunity to inflict reputational damage on the country without consequence".

"The Security Cluster is aware of secret meetings being held locally and outside the country by those seeking to unleash civil disobedience. We already know the personalities and the institutions that they front. We are also aware of those giving them logistical and financial support. We have also established their modus operandi which includes hiring taxis to ferry demonstrators," said Minister Kazembe.

The Minister urged peace-loving Zimbabweans to ignore the numerous misleading social media messages from opposition quarters enticing them to partake in illegal demonstrations.

"We will go after those pushing for lawlessness, and allow the law to take its course. This country has adequate laws to deal with those bent on lawlessness. Adequate measures have been put in place to account for and rein in anybody seeking to disturb peace for whatever reason, including the misguided view that only them and their leader should lead the Government. They are an unashamed power-hungry group."

Minister Kazembe said on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa officially opened the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week during which regional industry captains applauded the local industry players, both in the formal and informal sector, for their dedication to making the week a success.

"Our people are generally appreciating the development strides made by the Second Republic, epitomised by massive infrastructural development projects, policy and governance reforms, visible efforts at tackling corruption and various social safety interventions," he said.

"It is ironic and sad that the unpatriotic and anti-developmental opposition seeks to undo these milestones through unnecessary protests, potential looting and destruction of property. The Security sector has a duty to protect national interest in its diverse forms."

Minister Kazembe said it is the Government's role to protect the massive infrastructural outlay that the Second Republic has invested in within the shortest period in power and any attempt at sabotaging the visible developments would be confronted head-on.

"Equally, the security sector remains committed to ensure that the general citizenry continues with their economic and social activities without interruption. Fellow citizens, we note with serious concern the relentless efforts by some misguided political activists who are trying hard to foment unrest and disturb the smooth hosting of the Summit".

Minister Kazembe said while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it is paramount to observe that enjoyment of that freedom should not be at the expense of the freedom of one's fellow citizens.

"It must be recognised that those pushing for the protest did not exploit internal legal remedies to their purported electoral grievances. They instead think that political power can be obtained undemocratically and unconstitutionally.

"Section 86 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that the fundamental rights and freedoms set out in this chapter must be exercised reasonably and with due regard for the rights and freedom of other persons.

"Freedom of expression does not and cannot mean the right to remove a democratically elected Government from office and to replace it with people or a party elected by nobody. Historically, the opposition has never held any peaceful demonstrations," he said.

Minister Kazembe also assured the nation that apart from guaranteeing territorial safety, Government is seized with championing food security.

"A number of processes have, therefore, been put in place to make sure that no one dies of hunger. The security machinery is on the ground to guarantee peace, law and order, and ensure that progressive Zimbabweans can continue with their day-to-day activities without hindrance," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Demo, #CCC, #Sadc

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

26 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

33 mins ago | 20 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosa wasting state resources in its fight for MK'

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

America 'fugitive' diplomat shielded from Zimbabwe prosecution

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa hunt for Warriors coach's assistants

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Granddad (78) 'sexually attacks' granddaughter

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tongue twisting Sizinda Township slang!

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Khama Billiat tipped to break 14-year record

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Inconsistency costing Bosso

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Charamba out

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

Bulawayo boy sets new national record at the Olympics

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe to take strict action against opposition activists

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Witness exonerates jailed CCC activists

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimra faces significant debt

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man jailed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe bolsters security at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

BCC councillors fret over fire tender, ambulance shortages

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Gwanda villagers pool resources to rehabilitate road

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Chiwenga endorsement message

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Coltart courts police over illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa must brace itself for a messy implosion

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chiwenga develops Primary School from wife's village

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

NRZ Main Station to become cross-border bus hub

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Rape accused acquitted

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

17 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mbalula vows to suppress those behind talks of removing Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 829 Views

Bulawayo fire brigade lets family down, as US$350 000 home goes up in smoke

18 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Job Sikhala-led group calls for protests during upcoming SADC Summit

18 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

18 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

19 hrs ago | 533 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1700 Views

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 755 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

01 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 784 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

01 Aug 2024 at 09:21hrs | 726 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

01 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 281 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

01 Aug 2024 at 09:18hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

01 Aug 2024 at 09:15hrs | 352 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

01 Aug 2024 at 09:13hrs | 5975 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

01 Aug 2024 at 09:12hrs | 306 Views