Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ANC of Ramaphosa wasting state resources in its fight for MK'

by Sgtaff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Durban High Court reserved its judgment in the trademark matter between the ANC and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

The ANC is forging ahead to claim the exclusive rights to the name (uMkhonto weSizwe) and the logo, with the party arguing that its legal challenge is based on principle and its heritage.

This public battle began in March this year and in April the Durban High Court dismissed the ANC's case with costs. The ANC on Thursday sought to have the previous court decision set aside.

Advocate Gavin Marriott, for the ANC, told the court it was no coincidence the MKP chose to use the name, claiming it wanted to appear to be linked to the former liberation movement.

MKP lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu argued that the appeal was moot, especially after the May 29 polls. He said it should be heard by the Electoral Court instead. MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the ANC was wasting state resources by fighting for the name and logo.

"The ANC lost this case in the first round and now they are coming back for the second round. The name of Umkhonto weSizwe is not owned by them (ANC), the name simply means the spear of the nation, so why are they fighting for something that belongs to the nation? There is a reason why they lost in the first place; they will lose again this time around.

"Mbalula and the ANC should be refocusing their energy on something else, not these court cases. Right now they should be concerned about their recent poor performance at the polls, not court cases. These are the kind of things that hurt them during the elections – they lost because of this bitterness," said Ndhlela.

The ANC said Zuma and the MKP were committing what the ANC considered to be a gross violation of the Trade Marks Act No 194 of 1993. The ANC said it was determined to petition for a court order to stop Zuma's party from any further unlawful use of the ANC's trademarks, symbols, and heritage.

The ANC said grounds on which it contended the court erred in reaching the conclusions which it set out include:

"In section 34(1)(c) of the Trade Marks Act, 194 of 1993, the court, in its judgment, found that the mark used by the MK Party was similar to that registered in the name of the ANC. This is all that section 34(1)(c) requires on this issue. The section does not require any further deception or confusion. Yet, this appears to be the primary basis upon which the cause of action was dismissed.

"The court's further finding that it lacks the jurisdiction to determine the passing off and trademark infringement cases is novel in the sense that no high court has ever found that its jurisdiction to determine a trademark infringement suit or passing-off claim has been ousted by statute. For that reason alone, there are reasonable prospects of success in the appeal."


Source - The Mercury
More on: #ANC, #Ramaphosa,

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

'Zimbabwe ready to thwart all sponsored demos'

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

America 'fugitive' diplomat shielded from Zimbabwe prosecution

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa hunt for Warriors coach's assistants

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Granddad (78) 'sexually attacks' granddaughter

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tongue twisting Sizinda Township slang!

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Khama Billiat tipped to break 14-year record

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Inconsistency costing Bosso

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Charamba out

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

Bulawayo boy sets new national record at the Olympics

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe to take strict action against opposition activists

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Witness exonerates jailed CCC activists

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimra faces significant debt

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man jailed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe bolsters security at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

BCC councillors fret over fire tender, ambulance shortages

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Gwanda villagers pool resources to rehabilitate road

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Chiwenga endorsement message

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Coltart courts police over illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa must brace itself for a messy implosion

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chiwenga develops Primary School from wife's village

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

NRZ Main Station to become cross-border bus hub

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Rape accused acquitted

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

17 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mbalula vows to suppress those behind talks of removing Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 829 Views

Bulawayo fire brigade lets family down, as US$350 000 home goes up in smoke

18 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Job Sikhala-led group calls for protests during upcoming SADC Summit

18 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

18 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

19 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

19 hrs ago | 533 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1700 Views

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 755 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

01 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 784 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

01 Aug 2024 at 09:21hrs | 726 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

01 Aug 2024 at 09:19hrs | 281 Views

Binga South MP laments nepotism at RDC

01 Aug 2024 at 09:18hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe, China deepen military ties

01 Aug 2024 at 09:15hrs | 352 Views

Mbudzi Interchange construction stalls

01 Aug 2024 at 09:13hrs | 5975 Views

Man attacks fellow villager in dispute over donkey-drawn cart

01 Aug 2024 at 09:12hrs | 306 Views