Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

by Sgtaff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa's ally Advocate Thabani Mpofu has filed a complaint with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) against Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe.

Mpofu alleges that Sanyatwe made unconstitutional remarks threatening "command voting" in future elections and asserting that Zanu-PF will rule indefinitely. This complaint, dated August 1, comes ahead of the SADC summit in Harare on August 17, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be a focal point.

In his letter, Mpofu expresses concern over the erosion of democratic space in Zimbabwe, citing Sanyatwe's comments made at a Zanu-PF rally. Sanyatwe's statements, which included promises of "command voting" and the indefinite rule of Zanu-PF, are described as provocative, insulting, and a threat to national peace. Mpofu argues that these remarks undermine the legitimacy of Zimbabwe's electoral process and violate SADC's principles.

Mpofu criticizes both General Sanyatwe and the Electoral Commission for their responses to the situation, accusing them of impunity and disinterest. He calls on SADC leaders to formally condemn the military’s statements and stress the importance of respecting the will of the Zimbabwean people, in line with the SADC Treaty and the SADC Election Observer Mission’s findings on the 2023 elections.



Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mpodfu, #Chamisa, #Sadc

