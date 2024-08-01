Dynamos in a failed transfer window

News / National

by Sgtaff reporter

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe is visibly frustrated after the club failed to secure any new signings during the recently closed transfer window.Mangombe had aimed to strengthen his squad, particularly in the attacking department, to enhance their chances in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and the CAF Confederations Cup.Mangombe had provided a list of potential targets, including striker Jerry Chipangura, to improve the team's performance in front of goal. Despite Dynamos' scoring just 18 goals in 21 PSL matches, the club's executive did not secure these key additions.The failure to sign new players means that the squad registered for the CAF Confederations Cup remains unchanged, with no new faces to address existing deficiencies. Former players Ocean Mushure and Victor Kamhuka, who had been training with the team, were also not included in the list of registered players.This lack of reinforcements is expected to negatively impact Dynamos' campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup, where they are set to face ZESCO United of Zambia later this month. Mangombe will have to wait for the next transfer window to address these issues.