Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

News / National

by Sgtaff reporter

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has reaffirmed the government's dedication to the ongoing road rehabilitation projects across Zimbabwe. He dismissed claims that these projects are solely in preparation for the upcoming Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit. Mhona emphasized that the road improvements are designed to enhance the overall well-being of Zimbabwean citizens and will continue beyond the summit.During the opening of the junction at Nemakonde (formerly Lomagundi) Road and Sam Nunjoma Street, Mhona assured that the government remains committed to the road renovations and encouraged the public to report roads needing attention. He acknowledged the financial challenges faced during the projects but expressed satisfaction with the progress made.Mhona also highlighted the government’s strict stance against vandalism, stating that those responsible for damaging roads, bridges, or streetlights will be held accountable and required to compensate for the damages, unless covered by insurance. He warned that property might be seized to enforce payment and prevent future vandalism.Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tavengwa also extended his gratitude to motorists and commuters for their patience throughout the rehabilitation process, noting that their support is vital for the country's progress towards Vision 2030.