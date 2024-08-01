Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Imperialist embassies goes after Sadc over Mnangagwa's firm hand

by Sgtaff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The United States, United Kingdom and European Union embassies in Zimbabwe have risen to condemn a renewed crackdown on opposition activists and human rights defenders by the Zimbabwean government.

This follows the arrest and continued detention of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction leader Jameson Timba and 78 opposition activists in June this year accused of attending an illegal gathering when they all congregated at the former senator's home in Avondale, Harare to commemorate the Day of the African Child.

The activists, now commonly referred to as the Avondale-78, face trial over the alleged offence.

Their many bail attempts have been waived by Zimbabwean courts.

A lot more have been arrested in the intervening period with Kariba legislator John Houghton and a dozen more party activists charged after they held a peaceful demonstration in the resort town on Wednesday demanding the unconditional release of their colleagues.

Similarly, four human rights defenders who include Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi and Vusumuzi Moyo were ejected from a plane moments away from take-off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday and later charged with disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an earlier visit to the Harare Magistrates' Court by the four and a lot more to show solidarity with the detained Avondale78.

On Thursday, Bulawayo Ward 22 Councillor Bruce Moyo was arrested on alleged violence incitement.

His parents were reportedly harassed by state security agents who had earlier visited and failed to find him at his home.

The arrests come as Zimbabwe hosts the SADC summit in Harare this month with the main event set for August 17.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe on Thursday vowed continued state crackdown on activists he accuses of attempts to dethrone the government.

Responding to the violations, the United States embassy in Zimbabwe said, "The increasing reports of detention and violence toward Zimbabweans exercising their constitutional rights of freedom of expression & assembly run counter to the democratic principles upon which SADC is built."

Equally, the United Kingdom embassy in Zimbabwe said it was following these developments and statements by the government of Zimbabwe "closely".

"Ahead of this month's SADC summit in Harare, we urge the authorities to uphold the rule of law, including constitutional rights to assembly and association, and to ensure due process for all Zimbabweans," the embassy said.

Also speaking on behalf of western embassies he represents, EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann also urged Zimbabwean authorities to respect fundamental freedoms in the country as is enshrined in the national constitution.

"We, the Heads of Mission of the European Union in Harare are deeply concerned about the multiple arrests that have occurred over the last two months.

"We urge the authorities to uphold fundamental freedoms in line with the Zimbabwe Constitution and international human rights obligations including  on arrest, detention, and legal proceedings," said the diplomat.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Embassy, #CCC, #Kariba

