Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa has long been engaging Helen Zille for a coalition

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The DA's federal chairperson, Helen Zille, has intimated that President Cyril Ramaphosa had long been in negotiations with her party about the possibility of a coalition before the decision was taken with the ANC.

Zille made the revelation at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom on Wednesday night, a day before an ANC National Executive Committee meeting was to take place at the Birchwood Hotel.

Zille asserted that the new arrangement of governance was not a Government of National Unity (GNU) but a coalition between the two parties.

Speaking on a clip that went viral on social media on Wednesday, Zille also said Ramaphosa was looking for a better way to introduce the possibility of the two parties teaming up after the May 29 elections and was looking for a way to sell the idea to the ANC, of which he is president.

Zille said: "From the beginning, Cyril Ramaphosa came up with the notion of the GNU, which he thought would be a better way of selling the concept of coalition to his own party … Now of course, this is not the GNU because the GNU in involves all the parties which would include the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party."

Zille asserted that the GNU did not involve any other big parties but gave Ramaphosa an option he needed to involve the smaller parties by not seeming to be in a coalition with the DA.

"The truth is we are in a coalition because a coalition means that if a party withdraws from a coalition, the government falls," the clip continued.

However, holding a pre-NEC meeting that started on Thursday at the Birchwood Hotel, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lashed out at Zille, saying the "irritation" that was Zille was not to be taken to heart.

The ANC will have a three-day NEC meeting that ends on Sunday followed by a lekgotla, consisting of ANC officials deployed to government, that will end on Tuesday.

Responding to Zille's assertions, Mbalula said his party was not going beg anyone to be in the GNU and that if Zille wanted to leave it, she was free to do so.

"We are not negotiating with people with a cap in the hand. Even Zille, we are not begging her. If she wants to leave the GNU, she can leave but we have invited everybody to work together, and they have agreed, and we are working together ... So, let's not go up and down and fail South Africans about things that are non-existent.

"The fact of the matter is that nobody got the outright majority. The people said go, sit down and form a government and we have done that. So why should we argue that? Let's work for the people. But it does not mean that you suppress your political identity and what you actually represent," Mbalula said.

He said his party, with 40% of the vote, was the leader and no party would be able to make any decisions without them

"We are the leading party. We are the largest party. We are the greatest expression of people's will. We are not going to be engaged in polemics," he said.

"Stop being irritated by Zille every time she says she wants to see the ANC dead. That is her job and the DA's and all others who want to see the ANC gone. They say eat the elephant piece by piece but the elephant is still standing. The ANC will go down if it entertains the irritation and doesn't do what is right," he said.

Mbalula took a swipe at Arts and Culture Minister and Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie after a squabble involving his deputy, Peace Mabe, over her comments on banning Israel from participating in the Olympics in Paris.

"We know that Gayton has a position and he supports Israel. That is not something new, so he has to say that he needs to be consulted.

"But the government policy is that we are in solidarity with the people of Palestine and we recognise the Israeli state as an apartheid state," said Mbalula.

Opposition parties outside the GNU had a field day yesterday, particularly the EFF, saying they were vindicated by the public spat between the ANC and the DA.

The EFF said in a statement it had been correct in asserting that the DA-ANC coalition was engineered by the white capitalist establishment through the manipulation of the rand.


Source - The Star
More on: #FRamaphosa, #GNU, #ANC

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

UN's $430m drought appeal for Zimbabwe falls short

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Helen Zille says South Africa's GNU was a lie

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

The accomplished David Robinson

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Imperialist embassies goes after Sadc over Mnangagwa's firm hand

5 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

9 hrs ago | 1083 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

9 hrs ago | 622 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

9 hrs ago | 855 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosa wasting state resources in its fight for MK'

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Zimbabwe ready to thwart all sponsored demos'

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

America 'fugitive' diplomat shielded from Zimbabwe prosecution

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zifa hunt for Warriors coach's assistants

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Granddad (78) 'sexually attacks' granddaughter

10 hrs ago | 318 Views

Tongue twisting Sizinda Township slang!

10 hrs ago | 308 Views

Khama Billiat tipped to break 14-year record

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

Inconsistency costing Bosso

10 hrs ago | 52 Views

Charamba out

10 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Bulawayo boy sets new national record at the Olympics

10 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe to take strict action against opposition activists

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Witness exonerates jailed CCC activists

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimra faces significant debt

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man jailed for stocktheft

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe bolsters security at Mugabe Airport

10 hrs ago | 602 Views

BCC councillors fret over fire tender, ambulance shortages

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

Gwanda villagers pool resources to rehabilitate road

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Chiwenga endorsement message

10 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Coltart courts police over illegal mining

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa must brace itself for a messy implosion

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga develops Primary School from wife's village

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

NRZ Main Station to become cross-border bus hub

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Rape accused acquitted

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa will regret expelling Jacob Zuma

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mbalula vows to suppress those behind talks of removing Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 956 Views

Bulawayo fire brigade lets family down, as US$350 000 home goes up in smoke

23 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Job Sikhala-led group calls for protests during upcoming SADC Summit

24 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs

24 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chibuku Cup Draw

24 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chimombe distances himself from Mpofu's company

01 Aug 2024 at 16:50hrs | 2267 Views

Former MDC A legislator sets dogs on a neighbor's cow

01 Aug 2024 at 16:10hrs | 485 Views

Ex-CCC senator arrested

01 Aug 2024 at 16:10hrs | 525 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes top 100 most reputable Africans list again

01 Aug 2024 at 15:46hrs | 572 Views

Ex-minister detained in Zimbabwe

01 Aug 2024 at 13:58hrs | 1770 Views

InDrive drivers cry foul over low fares in Bulawayo

01 Aug 2024 at 13:57hrs | 803 Views

Kariba MP, 12 others arrested in Zimbabwe

01 Aug 2024 at 12:50hrs | 1191 Views

Jim Kunaka wants Zanu-PF readmission

01 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 790 Views

Chere, Kwekweza arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport

01 Aug 2024 at 09:21hrs | 739 Views