Zimbabwe's Cox ends Olympics campaign on a low

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Stephen Cox, a Zimbabwean rower, concluded his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a fifth-place finish in the Men's Single Sculls Final E at the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Cox completed the race in 7 minutes 09.34 seconds, ranking 29th out of 33 participants. Reflecting on his performance, Cox expressed mixed emotions, noting that he felt he had a good race but acknowledged the stronger performances of his competitors.

The Final E was won by Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan with a time of 6 minutes 59.43 seconds.

Tunisia's Mohamed Taieb came in second at 7 minutes 00.31 seconds, followed by Memo Memo of Indonesia in third place at 7 minutes 02.23 seconds, and Bermuda's Dara Alizadeh in fourth place at 7 minutes 03.12 seconds.

Source - The Herald

