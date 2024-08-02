Khama Billiat making a strong impact in the PSL

News / National

by Staff reporter

Khama Billiat is making a strong impact in the Premier Soccer League following his return from South Africa. The Yadah star has been instrumental in his team's resurgence, scoring three goals and providing an assist in July, contributing to two wins and two draws. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Month award, receiving 65 out of 84 votes.Billiat expressed his happiness, attributing his success to enjoying the game and the support from his teammates and coach, Thomas Ruzive. Despite leading the scoring charts with nine goals alongside CAPS United's William Manondo, Billiat remains focused on helping his team improve.His closest contender for the Player of the Month award was Obriel Chirinda of Ngezi Platinum Stars, who received four votes, while Simba Bhora's Tymon Machope garnered three nominations.Coach of the Month honors went to Tonderai Ndiraya of Simba Bhora, who led his team to three wins and a draw in July. Ndiraya received 55 votes, significantly ahead of Yadah's Thomas Ruzive with 14 votes and Ngezi Platinum's Takesure Chiragwi with six nominations.