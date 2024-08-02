500 benefits from Zimbabwe's Presidential scholarships

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has sent off over 500 students benefiting from the Presidential Scholarship Programme to study at universities in Cuba, Serbia, Russia, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The program targets academically gifted students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The send-off ceremony in Harare was attended by parents, students, embassy representatives, and senior government officials.Mr. Zvinechimwe Churu, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, emphasized the importance of human capital development in achieving Vision 2030 for an empowered upper-middle-income society. He highlighted that the National Development Strategy 1 prioritizes human capital development and congratulated the students, calling the scholarship a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.Mr. Churu urged the students to act as ambassadors and return with knowledge and skills to benefit those left behind. He also praised the host countries for their generosity, noting the long-standing educational support from Cuba and strong historical ties with the other nations.Dr. Wadzanai Kachere, Chief Director of Presidential and National Scholarships, stressed the importance of discipline and seriousness in studies. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the opportunity. Jubilant Shonhai from Masvingo, studying Computer Science in India, and Tanyaradzwa Mangwanya, studying Media and Communication in Malaysia, voiced their enthusiasm and commitment to using their education to develop Zimbabwe. Tinashe Chikaiwa, studying Medicine in Cuba, pledged to represent Zimbabwe proudly.