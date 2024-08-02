Zimbabwe claims gatherings not banned ahead of Sadc Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Social media posts alleging that the Government has banned public gatherings ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit have been declared false by the police.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi refuted these claims, urging the public to disregard such misinformation. He emphasized the importance of observing laws to maintain order.Recent weeks have seen opposition figures spreading false statements, including using misleading photos from other countries to suggest torture and abductions.Additionally, there have been unfounded claims that all shops would be required to close at 5pm during the SADC Summit.