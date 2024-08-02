Mnangagwa's wife visits jailed women and their children

News / National

by Staff reporter

First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa visited Chikurubi Female Prison, demonstrating her motherly love and inclusivity by interacting with jailed women and their children. This gesture, which led to tears of joy among some inmates, underscores her commitment to ensuring no one is left behind, including prisoners who are often marginalized.Dr. Mnangagwa, who regularly visits correctional facilities and is the patron of Marondera Female Open Prison, has facilitated free life-changing courses for inmates through her Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with Zimbabwe Open University. Accompanied by female deputy ministers and other officials, she brought and prepared food, shared a meal with the inmates, and provided encouragement and comfort.She distributed various goods including blankets, food items, and baby kits to the inmates. Dr. Mnangagwa also discussed personal hygiene, childcare, family nurturing, and vocational projects. She offered inmates the opportunity to suggest income-generating projects, which would be supported by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development.Dr. Mnangagwa emphasized her role as a mother and grandmother, aiming to strengthen and give hope to the inmates. She promised to send teams to equip them with vocational skills, preparing them for life after their sentences. The visit included a heart-to-heart discussion where she addressed qualities of a good mother and personal hygiene, while her entourage also provided motivational talks.Inmates expressed gratitude for the visit and the support they received. Dr. Mnangagwa's efforts were praised by prison officials, who acknowledged her contribution to the nation's development agenda and her commitment to the empowerment of women and the girl child, even those behind bars.