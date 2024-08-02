Ex-Zipra member declared national hero

News / National

by Staff reporter

General (Retired) Makhethi Ndebele, also known by his pseudonym Jack Mpofu, has been declared a national hero.Mpofu, a former member of the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command and a pioneer liberation fighter, passed away at the age of 82 last Saturday at his home in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo. He is honored for being among the first 200 cadres to join the armed struggle in 1967 and for training thousands of guerrilla fighters.Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr. Obert Mpofu visited Ndebele's home to announce his national hero status, highlighting that the usual consultation process with Politburo members was bypassed due to his personal knowledge of Mpofu's contributions. Dr. Mpofu described meeting Mpofu in 1969 when he was already a commander and one of the best snipers.Mpofu's contributions to the liberation struggle included training at Morogoro, Tanzania, under Albert Nxele's command and participating in military operations in Victoria Falls in 1972. He was also present during the death of ZIPRA Commander Gen Nikita Mangena in 1978 and suffered an injury in the same incident.Born on June 6, 1942, in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province, Mpofu will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on a date to be announced. The State will oversee all burial arrangements. Prominent figures, including Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube and Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, attended the announcement at Mpofu's residence.