Mnangagwa warns mischief brewers

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa emphasized that Zimbabwe is enjoying peace, which allows the Second Republic to focus on transformative projects. He warned against any attempts to incite violence ahead of the 44th SADC Summit in Harare this month, vowing to maintain order. Speaking at the commissioning of the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumhanzu District, he highlighted the government's efforts in dam construction, road rehabilitation, and other infrastructure projects.The rebuilt Holy Cross Dam, which had collapsed in 2007, now supports wheat farming, fish breeding, eco-tourism, and recreational activities. These projects are collaborations between local community leaders and various tertiary institutions, aiming to improve livelihoods.President Mnangagwa called for peace and hospitality during the upcoming SADC Summit, which will host visitors from 16 countries. He praised local nationalists, like Leopold Takawira and Simon Muzenda, for their roles in the liberation struggle and honored their legacy through continued development.The President also emphasized the importance of universities working with communities under the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model, which focuses on producing goods and services relevant to the needs of the people. He encouraged universities to engage in community-centric industries to enhance rural industrialization.Local MP and Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi, along with other officials, was praised for their efforts in the dam reconstruction project. Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri also attended the event, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming lives through education and development.