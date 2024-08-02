CCC councillor arrested for illegal protest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Councillor Mmeli Moyo, also known as Bruce, from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo Ward 22, has been arrested for allegedly leading an illegal protest in the Nkulumane suburb.Moyo was detained on Thursday and appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja, facing charges of incitement to commit public violence. He is currently remanded in custody until August 16.Prosecutor Tanyaradzwa Kahuni stated that Councillor Moyo organized an unsanctioned protest to incite public violence. In 2019, unsanctioned protests in Bulawayo led to significant business losses due to looting and burning of shops.Numerous opposition activists have been arrested for plotting illegal protests, with reports suggesting that opposition activists, funded by Western agencies, are planning protests ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit hosted by Zimbabwe.