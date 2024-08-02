Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga family transforms Dekezi High

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Dekezi High School has seen significant improvements with the installation of a computer room and a solar-powered borehole. These developments, spearheaded by the family of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga in collaboration with the government and other partners, have enabled the school to offer computer lessons for the first time since its establishment in 1983.

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology provided 20 laptops, while the Chiwenga family donated an additional 10 laptops. The new solar-powered borehole has resolved long-standing water issues, benefiting the school's 447 learners, including 179 low-cost boarding students.

The school plans to use the new water supply to support horticulture, poultry, and piggery projects, which will benefit both the school and the local community. The computer laboratory aims to enhance student performance and bridge the digital divide between rural and urban learners.

Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga emphasized her family's commitment to improving education at Dekezi High School, highlighting the importance of clean water and digital skills in fostering growth and development. The borehole and computer donations align with the broader vision of creating an upper-middle-income society by 2030, as stated by President Mnangagwa. The initiatives are expected to have a lasting positive impact on the school and the surrounding community.

Source - The Chronicle

