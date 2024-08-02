Zanu-PF shadow MP to host health expo in Magwegwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Menziwa Dube, the shadow MP for ZANU-PF Magwegwe-Lobengula Constituency, will host a health expo on Saturday at Mabhodoko Business Centre in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo.The event aims to serve around 1,000 people, particularly the elderly, by providing health check-ups and medication.Dube, also the District Coordinating Committee Secretary for Finance and Economic Development, emphasized that this initiative aligns with his commitment to addressing local challenges. The health expo is part of his broader effort to support the community, which includes previous contributions such as paying school fees and providing stationery for vulnerable learners.Dube highlighted that the expo supports President Mnangagwa's vision of a middle-income economy by promoting a healthy society. He also plans to launch additional empowerment projects for youths in the near future.