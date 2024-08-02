Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe changes schools' closing date for examination classes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has adjusted the holiday school calendar for public examination classes. 
Schools will now remain open until August 22 for these classes, instead of the previously planned period from August 19 to 30.

This change aims to reduce costs related to travel for boarders and improve supervision by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
The new schedule, confirmed by Permanent Secretary Mr. Mike Mhike, allows Grade 7, Form Four, and Upper Six students to continue learning until August 22, while other grades will close on August 8.

The adjustment also facilitates better monitoring and adherence to standard timeframes for vacation school activities.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #School, #Dates, #Closing

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Fake Zimbabwe nurse carries out 4 operations

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Violent Zanu-PF youth chairman gets 2-year-jail sentence

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Hate attacks on Zimbabwe magistrates condemned

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

SADC Summit brings problems for Zimbabwe vendors

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF wields axe on young MPs

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chief Bango protects his supper, threatens villager over Gukurahundi petition

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

ANC's white coalition partner demands change of SADC Summit venue

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Police disrupt Chinhoyi CCC MP's birthday bash

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Clergy urges Mnangagwa to stick to presidential term limit

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for Sadc payments platform

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabweans flock to American cruise ship industry

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Sadc indaba puts Zimbabwe electoral dispute on the back burner

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

ZiG uncertainties to frustrate GDP forecasts

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe white farmers reject 'bad deal'

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 30th in budget survey

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe nurses hint at fresh strikes

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fresh alarm raised over attempts to constrict NGO Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Black-listed govt suppliers face arrest

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe pushes hard to join Kazungula Bridge project

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Warriors star on the move

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

High Court dismisses convicted cop's bribery appeal

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe corruption fuelling medicine shortages

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Dexter Nduna outlines ambitious plan to transform Zimbabwe mining

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe police widen arrests

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Businesses urged to keep financial records or risk imprisonment

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bishop praises Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP to host health expo in Magwegwe

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga family transforms Dekezi High

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC councillor arrested for illegal protest

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's ZIDA attracts US$1,8bn investment

5 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa warns mischief brewers

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ex-Zipra member declared national hero

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa's wife visits jailed women and their children

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe claims gatherings not banned ahead of Sadc Summit

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

500 benefits from Zimbabwe's Presidential scholarships

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Khama Billiat making a strong impact in the PSL

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe's Cox ends Olympics campaign on a low

6 hrs ago | 20 Views

UN's $430m drought appeal for Zimbabwe falls short

02 Aug 2024 at 14:18hrs | 430 Views

Ramaphosa has long been engaging Helen Zille for a coalition

02 Aug 2024 at 14:15hrs | 820 Views

Helen Zille says South Africa's GNU was a lie

02 Aug 2024 at 14:10hrs | 2025 Views

The accomplished David Robinson

02 Aug 2024 at 12:17hrs | 281 Views

Imperialist embassies goes after Sadc over Mnangagwa's firm hand

02 Aug 2024 at 11:57hrs | 1623 Views

Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

02 Aug 2024 at 10:44hrs | 697 Views

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

02 Aug 2024 at 10:40hrs | 629 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

02 Aug 2024 at 10:37hrs | 289 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

02 Aug 2024 at 08:20hrs | 1637 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

02 Aug 2024 at 08:07hrs | 933 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

02 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 232 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

02 Aug 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1273 Views