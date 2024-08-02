Zimbabwe changes schools' closing date for examination classes

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has adjusted the holiday school calendar for public examination classes.Schools will now remain open until August 22 for these classes, instead of the previously planned period from August 19 to 30.This change aims to reduce costs related to travel for boarders and improve supervision by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.The new schedule, confirmed by Permanent Secretary Mr. Mike Mhike, allows Grade 7, Form Four, and Upper Six students to continue learning until August 22, while other grades will close on August 8.The adjustment also facilitates better monitoring and adherence to standard timeframes for vacation school activities.