Bishop praises Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bishop Rudolph Nyandoro of the Roman Catholic Church has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Government for its support and collaboration following the commissioning of the Holy Cross Dam and associated agro-innovation and rural industrialization projects in Chirumhanzu, Midlands Province. He highlighted the positive working relationship between the Government and the church, and expressed appreciation for the President's commitment to funding these initiatives.Bishop Nyandoro aligned the church's values with the President's philosophy of "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" (a country is built by its owners), and encouraged the community to make full use of the new projects.He also invoked Psalms 127 for divine protection of the projects and the community involved. The collaboration is viewed as a model for inclusive and sustainable development in rural areas.