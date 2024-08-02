Businesses urged to keep financial records or risk imprisonment

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has reminded businesses to maintain proper records of transactions and accounts as required by law.Businesses must keep records such as ledgers, cash-books, bank statements, invoices, and other relevant documents for a minimum of six years, as specified by the Customs and Excise Act, Income Tax Act, and VAT Act. These records must be available for inspection by ZIMRA officers and can be accessed in original form or as copies.Failure to maintain proper records may result in fines of up to level seven or 10% of taxable income, and in some cases, imprisonment for up to three months. ZIMRA also emphasized that records on computer-related media must be accessible to officers.